Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Update

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Liberty Energy stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,843,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,528. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,263,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,459.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.59.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

