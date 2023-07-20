Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,312,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Harvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Life Storage by 10.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Life Storage by 27.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

LSI traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.10. 7,208,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,395. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.14. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 83.53%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

