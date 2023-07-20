Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) PT Raised to $75.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNW opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at $633,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

Featured Stories

