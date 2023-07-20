Lincoln National Corp Acquires 5,085 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EEM stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

