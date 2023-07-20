Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.50.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $453.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

