Lincoln National Corp Buys 258,513 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 761.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,513 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.11% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJAN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 66.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.19. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $29.38.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

