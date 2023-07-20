Lincoln National Corp Purchases 10,987 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 5.9% during the first quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 121,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,547,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,612 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $251.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.