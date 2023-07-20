Lincoln National Corp Sells 63 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

NYSE:ETN opened at $209.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $211.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.