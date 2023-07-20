Litecoin Cash Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $66.46 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,704,856 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 787,663,356.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00263726 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $113.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
