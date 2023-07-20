Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.89.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,320,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.21. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 136.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after acquiring an additional 862,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,195,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,696,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after acquiring an additional 323,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,341,000 after acquiring an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

