Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 454,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 303,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $451.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $456.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

