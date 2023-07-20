Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin updated its FY23 guidance to $27.00-27.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $27.00-$27.20 EPS.
NYSE LMT opened at $451.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.
In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 421,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,387 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
