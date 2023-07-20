Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin updated its FY23 guidance to $27.00-27.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $27.00-$27.20 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $451.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,503,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

