Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Update

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,100 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 440,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1,061.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,311,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,382 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 418,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 258.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 288,633 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE LOMA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.62. 188,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,707. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $775.07 million, a PE ratio of 132.60, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Dividend Announcement

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4648 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,100.00%.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

