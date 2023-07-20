Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 542,190 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 303,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price target on Lomiko Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$10.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

