Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Tigress Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.20% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of Lyft stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $11.69. 2,090,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,873,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Lyft has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86.

Insider Activity

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.87 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 151.57% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. Analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Lyft by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 12.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 286,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.