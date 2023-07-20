M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Short Interest Down 23.8% in June

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,753,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 4th quarter valued at $1,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Stock Performance

Shares of MBSC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,856. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. M3-Brigade Acquisition III has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition III

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

