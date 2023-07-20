Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stake Increased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.36.

Shares of MDGL opened at $216.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $322.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.41.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.55. As a group, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

