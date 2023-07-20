Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $23.07 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $23.07 million and approximately $48,641.71 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00021774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017287 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,881.15 or 0.99994488 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000621 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,398.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.