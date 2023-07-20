Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. Main Street Capital also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.13 EPS.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MAIN opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.38%.

MAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Hovde Group raised Main Street Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1,835.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4,989.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.