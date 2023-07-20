Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.61

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$132.61 and traded as high as C$137.48. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$137.48, with a volume of 305 shares changing hands.

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$136.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$132.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.66. The business had revenue of C$51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.90 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 58.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 5.6492791 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

