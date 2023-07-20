Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.66. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLVF. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 32.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 117,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of July 17, 2023 Malvern Bancorp, Inc was acquired by First Bank.

