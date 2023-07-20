Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.66. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp
Malvern Bancorp Company Profile
As of July 17, 2023 Malvern Bancorp, Inc was acquired by First Bank.
