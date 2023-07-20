Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.18

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.18 and traded as high as $17.58. Marine Products shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 26,208 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marine Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Marine Products Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 29.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 5.5% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

