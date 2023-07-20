MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Issues Earnings Results

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $261.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.99. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.76.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.50.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in MarketAxess by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MarketAxess by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Stories

