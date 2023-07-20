Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $194.37

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $194.37 and last traded at $193.68, with a volume of 244364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.69.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.