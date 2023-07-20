Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $188.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $148.11 and a 1 year high of $189.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

