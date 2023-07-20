Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $398.37. The company had a trading volume of 814,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,653. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $404.00. The stock has a market cap of $377.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.89.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

