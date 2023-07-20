Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading Down 2.9%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.36. 732,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,084,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 51,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $137,189.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,831 shares in the company, valued at $387,910.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 51,575 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $137,189.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,831 shares in the company, valued at $387,910.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 40,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 745,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,716.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 709,573 shares of company stock worth $1,947,164 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Matterport in the second quarter worth approximately $4,050,528,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

