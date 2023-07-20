Matthew Royce Hansen Sells 61,831 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 61,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $1,925,417.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,163,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,328.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Royce Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Matthew Royce Hansen sold 72,548 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $2,285,987.48.

On Friday, July 14th, Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $2,634,064.95.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.56. 387,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,677. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912,118 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

