Mayport LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mayport LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Mayport LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $456.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,884. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $458.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.55.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

