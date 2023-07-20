MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.35

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and traded as high as $8.83. MBIA shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 130,562 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MBI. Compass Point raised shares of MBIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MBIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MBIA Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $480.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MBIA Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 105.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 24.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

