MC Mining (LON:MCM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.56

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.56 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 9.44 ($0.12), with a volume of 159,940 shares.
MC Mining Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £36.79 million, a PE ratio of -124.44 and a beta of 0.81.
About MC Mining
MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province; and Greater Soutpansberg Projects, including Chapudi, Generaal, and Mopane projects located in Limpopo province.
