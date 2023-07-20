MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.00

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and traded as high as $10.42. MediWound shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 10,763 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

MediWound Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $90.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 180.62% and a negative net margin of 76.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. Research analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in MediWound by 47.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in MediWound by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Further Reading

