MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.00

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and traded as high as $10.42. MediWound shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 10,763 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.
MediWound Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $90.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in MediWound by 47.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in MediWound by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MediWound
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.