MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,491.50.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 342,065 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after acquiring an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 763.6% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,538,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 80.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,225.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,225.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,191.94. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $720.84 and a twelve month high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

