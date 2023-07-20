Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $4.75

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.86. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 18,950 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MESO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Mesoblast Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $765.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mesoblast by 132.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

