Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $361.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $277.00 to $361.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.96.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $316.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.50. The stock has a market cap of $809.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $318.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,672 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,576 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.