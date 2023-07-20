Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (MLLUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on August 30th

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1834 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Metallurgical Co. of China’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance

MLLUY opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.47. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76.

Get Metallurgical Co. of China alerts:

About Metallurgical Co. of China

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.