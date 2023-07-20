Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (MLLUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on August 30th

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1834 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Metallurgical Co. of China’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance
MLLUY opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.47. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76.
About Metallurgical Co. of China
