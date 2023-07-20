Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.52

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $2.74. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 608,723 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Microbot Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Microbot Medical Stock Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical ( NASDAQ:MBOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 52.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, a disposable robotic system for use in endovascular interventional procedures, such as cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular; NovaCross, an intraluminal revascularization device; ViRob, an autonomous crawling micro-robot that cam crawl in various natural spaces within the human body, including blood vessels, the digestive tract and the respiratory system, as well as artificial spaces such as shunts, catheters, ports, etc.; TipCAT, a disposable self-propelled locomotive device for tubular anatomies; and One & Done platform.

Featured Articles

