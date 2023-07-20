Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.55

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.55 and traded as low as C$0.55. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 10,400 shares trading hands.
Midland Exploration Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.53 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.88.
About Midland Exploration
Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds 100% interest in 460 claims covering an area of approximately 260 square kilometers located in the Abitibi region between the towns of Amos and Matagami.
