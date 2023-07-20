MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $322.22

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 322.22 ($4.21) and traded as low as GBX 315 ($4.12). MIGO Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 316.50 ($4.14), with a volume of 23,720 shares changing hands.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 322.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 326.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.52 million, a P/E ratio of -544.83 and a beta of 0.50.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

