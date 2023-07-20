Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIE. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,953,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 270,456 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HIE opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

