Mina Price Tops $0.45 (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $424.49 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,054,716,653 coins and its circulating supply is 936,910,553 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,054,633,852.8400393 with 936,740,340.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.4517584 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $9,411,583.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

