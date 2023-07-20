Mizuho Trims Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price to $205.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.25.
Atlassian Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $188.58 on Monday. Atlassian has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.11 and a 200-day moving average of $161.16. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of -91.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Insider Activity at Atlassian
In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total value of $1,489,643.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,773 shares in the company, valued at $78,951,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total transaction of $1,489,643.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,951,087.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,925 shares of company stock worth $55,324,835. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.