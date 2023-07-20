Mizuho Trims Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price to $205.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.25.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $188.58 on Monday. Atlassian has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.11 and a 200-day moving average of $161.16. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of -91.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total value of $1,489,643.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,773 shares in the company, valued at $78,951,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total transaction of $1,489,643.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,951,087.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,925 shares of company stock worth $55,324,835. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.