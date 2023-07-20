Mizuho Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $30.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVRO. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nevro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

Nevro Stock Performance

NYSE NVRO opened at $23.16 on Monday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.59 million, a PE ratio of -2,316.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.35 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 42.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 78.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

