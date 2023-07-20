Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

MBRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 1.9 %

MBRX stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

