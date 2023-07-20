Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON MAVT remained flat at GBX 143 ($1.87) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 37,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.37. Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 135 ($1.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 172.16 ($2.25). The company has a market capitalization of £39.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

