Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON MAVT remained flat at GBX 143 ($1.87) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 37,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.37. Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 135 ($1.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 172.16 ($2.25). The company has a market capitalization of £39.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.81 and a beta of 0.75.
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Company Profile
