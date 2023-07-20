Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Announces Earnings Results

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.67. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.80.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $1,097,540.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 192,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,073. Insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 514,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,903,000 after acquiring an additional 129,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 92,274 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 112,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 83,128 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,908 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.