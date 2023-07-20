Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Down 6.8% After Earnings Miss

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.8% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $68.53 and last traded at $68.62. 7,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 96,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.60.

The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $235,278.45. Following the sale, the president now owns 223,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,803.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,964 shares of company stock worth $1,348,073. 24.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth $2,455,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.80.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

