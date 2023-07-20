Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 77,169 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 370.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,403,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,130.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter.

XSVM opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $52.71.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

