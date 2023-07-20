Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.29% of Big Lots worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 589,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 418,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Big Lots by 104.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 359,621 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 27.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 147,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 595,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 123,450 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of BIG stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $271.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Activity at Big Lots

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Big Lots news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $247,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,703.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,485. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce K. Thorn purchased 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $312,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Big Lots Profile

(Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Articles

